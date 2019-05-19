A potential move for Ajax sensation Matthijs de Ligt to Spanish giants Barcelona has become complicated due to the star’s agent making excessive demands.

According to Mirror Football via Mundo Deportivo, super agent Mino Raiola is complicating a potential deal to take Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt to Barcelona.

It’s understood that Raiola, who boasts a star-studded clientele including Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku, is demanding a fee of between €8m and €10m from Barcelona to arrange the potential transfer.

The La Liga champions see this fee as excessive and with the Catalan side unwilling to meet Raiola’s demands, the agent has encouraged the rest of Europe’s elite sides to battle for De Ligt’s signature.

Whilst Barcelona are still favourites to land the Dutchman, the Camp Nou outfit will have to battle with the likes of Manchester United, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich for De Ligt’s services.

Barcelona may be stunned by the latest setback in their hunt to sign the talented centre-back, with De Ligt’s teammate – Frenkie de Jong, already agreeing a move to Catalonia this summer, the Blaugrana may have thought that getting De Ligt on board would be a simple task.

Barcelona could have to give in to Raiola’s demands in order to ensure that they don’t lose De Ligt to one of their rivals.

De Ligt has some massive decision to make this summer, at just 19 years of age, the Dutchman has the chance to become the poster-boy for any of the gigantic sides that are interested in his signing.