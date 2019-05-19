Liverpool were brutally trolled by a traffic sign in Manchester in Saturday evening as rivals Man City picked up the FA Cup following a 6-0 win against Watford at Wembley.

Pep Guardiola’s side completed a domestic treble yesterday, as goals from Raheem Sterling, David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus saw the club become the first ever to win all domestic English titles in the same season.

Oh dear. Here we go again… pic.twitter.com/occBN2KbPP — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) May 18, 2019

Despite their success, it didn’t stop people from taking a jab at Liverpool, as after the game, a traffic sign in Manchester was changed to show the text above.

It’s a bit weird for someone to instantly think of Liverpool after seeing Man City lift the FA Cup at Wembley, however that doesn’t make it any less funny!