According to reports in France, Chelsea have triggered the option to extend forward Olivier Giroud’s contract until next summer. Here’s some reaction to the news.

According to French outlet Telefoot, Chelsea have triggered the option to extend Olivier Giroud’s contract until next summer, it’s understood that the Frenchman could be the Blues’ starting striker next season and this decision could spell the end of Gonzalo Higuain’s time at Stamford Bridge.

Telefoot also reported that there was in interest in Giroud from the striker’s homeland, with Nice, Marseille, Bordeaux and Lyon all enquiring about the 32-year-old’s services.

Giroud’s contract renewal could spell the end of Higuain’s Chelsea career and is likely to afford Tammy Abraham with some opportunities in the first-team:

#cfc have triggered the option in #Giroud's contract according to Telefoot. Means he will stay another year. With club not keen to keep #Higuain, set to be first choice with #Abraham as support/back-up. https://t.co/O2U6DMTPuD — Simon Johnson (@sjstandardsport) May 19, 2019

With the Telegraph reporting on Friday that the Blues are no longer keen on challenging their two-window transfer ban, the decision to extend Giroud’s contract and secure the Frenchman’s services for next season makes sense.

Giroud will need to work hard this summer in order to get back up to speed with the challenges faced of playing in the Premier League, the target-man made just seven starts this campaign, the Frenchman was often called upon off the bench, but of course it was extremely difficult for the former Arsenal star to make an impact in these cameos.

Fortunately for the Blues they’ll be able to call on returning loanees Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi should Giroud fail to impress as first-choice striker at the start of next season.

Abraham has been phenomenal for Aston Villa in the Championship this season and Batshuayi finished the season very strongly with Crystal Palace, notching himself a couple of goals in the final few games of the league.

Check out some reaction to the news below:

Best striker at the club & deserved that extension. Giroud, Abraham & Michy in case our ban stays — Rnjn (@IAMRnjn) May 19, 2019

What a grim prospect. First choice ? — Vera (@ChelsSince1970) May 19, 2019

If he’s first choice then it’s shows everything that is wrong at this club he should leave aswell there’s a reason he became arsenal third choice striker what kind of clown show are we running — Mat (@mat_ellis) May 19, 2019

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahaahhaahahahahahahahahahhaahahahhaahha Olivier Giroud can’t be first choice striker in any serious team. — Eldin (@Eldin06068798) May 19, 2019

Girod 1st choice…….. Not looking forward to nxt season… Even Arsenal didn’t use Girod as 1st choice pic.twitter.com/WfWajsKkjm — A. Houly (@a_houly) May 19, 2019

@Vignesh04071030 giroud first choice ah?? — Arshad Mohideen (@arshad_mohideen) May 19, 2019

Be better if Tammy was first choice and Giroud back up but he’s definitely worth keeping instead of Higuain. ? — Dave Borrie (@daveborrie79) May 19, 2019

As good a back up as he is would be a joke to into next season with him as first choice — Thomas Hope (@thomashope1998) May 19, 2019

this club is not serious Olivier as first choice — AGE (@quame_age) May 19, 2019

Giroud as first choice striker? we have really fallen as a club — Quicksilver????? (@Quicksilver2061) May 19, 2019

We’re finished — Shiersh Dubey (@shiersh_10) May 19, 2019

Giroud first choice?? You people are even crazy — Su (@dcodedboii) May 19, 2019

First choice? My god please tell me you are joking — GazRiv (@forzarivett) May 19, 2019

Whilst some fans may not be happy with the prospect of Giroud leading the line next season, the Frenchman has shown his worth in crucial moments for the Blues during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Given the fact that a two-window transfer ban is looming over the west London club, Giroud at least deserves the chance to be Chelsea’s talisman at the start of next season.

Whilst the predicament that the Blues have found themselves in is unfortunate, this furore could give someone like Tammy Abraham the perfect chance to establish himself as a first-team player for Chelsea.