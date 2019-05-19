Menu

‘Please tell me you’re joking’ – These Chelsea fans react to Giroud’s contract extension, Frenchman set to be Blues’ first-choice striker next season

Chelsea FC
Posted by

According to reports in France, Chelsea have triggered the option to extend forward Olivier Giroud’s contract until next summer. Here’s some reaction to the news.

According to French outlet Telefoot, Chelsea have triggered the option to extend Olivier Giroud’s contract until next summer, it’s understood that the Frenchman could be the Blues’ starting striker next season and this decision could spell the end of Gonzalo Higuain’s time at Stamford Bridge.

Telefoot also reported that there was in interest in Giroud from the striker’s homeland, with Nice, Marseille, Bordeaux and Lyon all enquiring about the 32-year-old’s services.

Giroud’s contract renewal could spell the end of Higuain’s Chelsea career and is likely to afford Tammy Abraham with some opportunities in the first-team:

With the Telegraph reporting on Friday that the Blues are no longer keen on challenging their two-window transfer ban, the decision to extend Giroud’s contract and secure the Frenchman’s services for next season makes sense.

Giroud-in-action-for-Chelsea-201819

Giroud has made his mark for the Blues this season in the Europa League. The Frenchman has scored 10 goals and provided 3 assists in 13 appearances in the competition this season.

Giroud will need to work hard this summer in order to get back up to speed with the challenges faced of playing in the Premier League, the target-man made just seven starts this campaign, the Frenchman was often called upon off the bench, but of course it was extremely difficult for the former Arsenal star to make an impact in these cameos.

Fortunately for the Blues they’ll be able to call on returning loanees Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi should Giroud fail to impress as first-choice striker at the start of next season.

Abraham has been phenomenal for Aston Villa in the Championship this season and Batshuayi finished the season very strongly with Crystal Palace, notching himself a couple of goals in the final few games of the league.

Check out some reaction to the news below:

Whilst some fans may not be happy with the prospect of Giroud leading the line next season, the Frenchman has shown his worth in crucial moments for the Blues during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Given the fact that a two-window transfer ban is looming over the west London club, Giroud at least deserves the chance to be Chelsea’s talisman at the start of next season.

Whilst the predicament that the Blues have found themselves in is unfortunate, this furore could give someone like Tammy Abraham the perfect chance to establish himself as a first-team player for Chelsea.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Gonzalo Higuain Maurizio Sarri Michy Batshuayi Olivier Giroud Tammy Abraham