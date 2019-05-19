Spurs are said to be eyeing up a £40M move for Roma youngster Nicolo Zaniolo, a player who’s also attracted interest from a number of Europe’s top clubs.

As per the Mirror, the north London side are lining up a £40M move for the 19-year-old, however they look set to face competition from Real Madrid and Juventus, as well as Bayern Munich, in the race to sign the player.

Zaniolo has been impressive for Roma this season, with the youngster showcasing all of his ability and potential through his displays for the Italian giants.

The midfielder has managed to bag six goals and two assists in all competitions, aiding the club in their attempts to qualify for next season’s Champions League in the process.

Zaniolo has been known to play as both an attacking midfielder and as a right winger, something that could definitely come in handy for Mauricio Pochettino should Spurs end up signing him this summer.

Spurs could definitely do with reinforcing their squad this summer given the fact that they haven’t signed a single player in almost two years.

Pochettino’s side have managed to secure a top four finish this season, as well as a place in the Champions League final, a remarkable feat given the fact that they haven’t signed anyone this campaign.

Will Spurs end their transfer drought with the acquisition of Zaniolo this summer? Looks like only time will tell…