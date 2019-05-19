With the summer transfer window now open, we take you through the best players that your club could sign on a free transfer ahead of next season.

With transfer fees increasing exponentially in recent years, the chance to pick up a bargain can’t be ignored and for that reason here are the best players that your club could sign for free this summer…

1. Adrien Rabiot – Paris Saint-Germain

PSG’s wantaway midfielder had to be the No.1 pick for this list, the talented 24-year-old has showcased his skills during his time in the French capital, considering the ace’s experience in dominating Ligue 1 with the Parisians and his ability to turn in some quality displays in the Champions League, there’s no wonder that some of Europe’s elite are interested in the central-midfielder’s signature.

According to The Sun, Premier League giants Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are all keen on signing Rabiot.

Mirror Sport also understand that Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are also keeping tabs on the midfielder.

Spanish outlet Sport also understands that Real Madrid and Juventus are eyeing the Frenchman after interest from Barcelona cooled down.

Rabiot can relax unlike many free agents this summer, the talented ace has plenty of options on the table.

2. Diego Godin – Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid captain Diego Godin has already announced that he will be leaving Diego Simeone’s side this summer, the Uruguayan has established himself as one of the best defenders in the world in recent years.

The 33-year-old has been with Atleti for nine seasons, the centre-back still has what it takes to offer reassurances at the back for one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The Uruguayan has achieved so much with Atleti and he’s a big reason why the club are back to contending with Barcelona and Real Madrid for silverware:

—388 games

—9 years

—8 trophies Time to say goodbye, Diego Godin ? pic.twitter.com/cT6z2tRrWB — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 13, 2019

According to the Metro, Godin is set to agree a deal with Italian giants Inter Milan this summer, Godin is set to become Inter’s highest-paid player and earn a whopping €6.75m per season.

3. Mario Balotelli – Marseille

How could we leave the enigmatic Mario Balotelli off this list, the Italian has enjoyed a purple patch since signing for Marseille in January until the end of the season. The Italian has scored eight goals in 12 appearances for Marseille and his resurgence could see one of Europe’s elite provide him with the chance to play on the biggest stage once again.

The 28-year-old played for Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League and if the star can knuckle down and impress in the final Ligue 1 game of the season, perhaps another English club will give him a chance to shine.

4. Filipe Luis – Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid will be losing another defender this summer as left-back Filipe Luis will leave the Spanish giants, the Brazilian has performed well for Atleti this season but with the star being at 33 years of age, a big club would be taking a risk in signing him this summer.

ESPN have reported that the Brazilian has caught the eye of Barcelona, the Catalan club have identified Luis as a potential backup to Jordi Alba. Luis is certainly reliable enough to turn in a good performance whenever Barcelona would need to call upon him to give Alba a rest.

Another potential destination for the ace could be Paris, Luis pushed for a move away from Atletico last summer and according to Marca, the full-back was very close to joining PSG last summer, but the deal eventually fell through.

5. Juan Mata – Manchester United

Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata looks to be on the way out of Old Trafford this summer, the former Chelsea star has had a less important role in the Red Devils first-team since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge.

With the star recently turning 31, it’s unlikely that the Manchester outfit will see renewing the star’s contract as a viable option, especially considering the fact that Solskjaer is focused on bringing younger players to Old Trafford.

At the start of the month Mata was revealed as a shock target for Premier League minnows Brighton, however the coastal club will have to battle with former club Valencia, as well as a host of other La Liga clubs, for the playmaker’s signing according to Mirror Football.

Mata’s technical ability is still outstanding and the Spaniard would be a worthwhile signing for any La Liga side and also other Premier League clubs that have aspirations of climbing up the table.

Honourable mentions:

Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben

Bayern Munich legends Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben have just called time on their careers with the German giants and the pair would be useful signings for many clubs across Europe, but it looks as though after the pair have both enjoyed glittered playing careers that they’d like to sail far away and finish their careers on a lucrative salary before finally hanging up their boots.

In Robben’s case, Mirror Football report that the former Chelsea star is keen on a move to the MLS or the Chinese Super League.

At the start of this month, Ribery shocked fans by revealing his desire to play in Australia, The Sun reported that the Frenchman was keen on working with former Bayern Munich and Germany international defender Markus Babbel at Western Sydney Wanderers.

Hector Herrera – Porto

Porto captain Hector Herrera is expected to call time on his spell with the Portuguese giants at the end of this season, Porto are the only club that the midfielder has played for outside of his homeland of Mexico. Herrera has been with the side for six seasons.

The 29-year-old, who has been capped by Mexico an impressive 70 times, has attracted the interest of cross-town rivals Atletico and Real Madrid, according to Mirror Football.

Although a move to Real Madrid would be hard to turn down, it would make sense for the energetic midfielder to join Atletico as his teammates Felipe and Alex Telles are expected to join Diego Simeone’s side this summer, according to ESPN.

We expect a hectic summer for all these players and it will be interesting to see where they all end up.