Video: Manchester City’s kit man celebrates FA Cup win with hilarious belly slide as club complete historic treble

Manchester City’s kit man clearly enjoyed himself yesterday, as Pep Guardiola’s side beat Watford 6-0 at Wembley to wrap up the FA Cup and a domestic treble.

City hammered Watford in the FA Cup final at Wembley yesterday, as they became the first side in history to win all domestic English titles in the same season.

Man City's kitman is having the time of his life ??pic.twitter.com/FsdfDBByyN — The Sun Football ? (@TheSunFootball) May 18, 2019

And it seems like every one involved with the club was celebrating, especially the club’s kit man, who was captured belly sliding on the dressing room floor following the Citizen’s win at Wembley.

It’s always nice to see hilarious celebrations like this, especially from members of the backroom staff who don’t necessarily get the recognition they deserve!

Absolutely class!