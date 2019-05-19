Video: Pep Guardiola issues brutal response to reporter after being questioned about “separate payments” following Man City FA Cup win

Pep Guardiola issued a straightforward, brutal response to a reporter after being questioned about potentially receiving “separate payments” following his side winning the FA Cup against Watford.

City won the title for the first time since 2011 with a 6-0 win over the Hornets, as they became the first team ever to win all domestic English titles in the same season.

This is too funny? Try convincing me he isn’t guilty? pic.twitter.com/5EcvKfj40y — ? (@UsmanA__) May 18, 2019

After the game, Guardiola was questioned about him receiving any “separate payments” from sponsors during his time in charge at the Etihad, with the Spaniard then delivering a brutal response in the process.

It seems a little inappropriate for the reporter to be asking a question like this at this time, as he should really be focusing on City’s successes rather than badgering Guardiola about receiving any other payments for his job.

