Barcelona turn down chance to seal summer transfer of €100M-rated Real Madrid superstar

Barcelona have reportedly turned down the chance to bring Spain and Real Madrid midfielder Isco to the club this summer.

Isco has had a difficult time in the Spanish capital this season, with the Spaniard failing to maintain any kind of form under all of Zinedine Zidane, Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari.

The midfielder has been linked with numerous clubs this year, with it looking like the player’s time at the Santiago Bernabeu is set to come to an end.

As per Don Balon, Isco seemed so keen to leave Real in fact, that it’s been reported he offered his services to Barcelona twice this season, with the Blaugrana recently turning down this chance to bring the Spanish international to the Nou Camp.

Isco signing for Barca would’ve surely seen him instantly hated by all Real Madrid fans given the fierce rivalry their side have with the Blaugrana.

Given the fact that Barca don’t really have any truly great creative midfielders in their squad, it may have been a mistake to turn down this chance to bring Isco in.

Signing Isco would’ve added another dimension to Barca’s midfield, something that could’ve come in handy later down the line next season.

And given that Don Balon have also noted that recently that Real are after around €100M for Isco, Barcelona would’ve been more than able to afford the Spaniard.

Will Barca be made to regret this decision in the near future? Looks like we’ll just have to wait and see…