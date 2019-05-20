Bolivian referee dies aged 31 after collapsing during match

Bolivian football is in mourning as referee Victor Hugo Hurtado has died aged just 31 after collapsing on the pitch.

The match official suffered a heart attack in the 47th minute of a game between Always Ready and Oriente Petrolero.

He then suffered a second fatal attack at hospital, according to BBC Sport.

Bolivia president, Evo Morales Ayma, wrote on Twitter: “We regret the passing of referee Victor Hugo Hurtado.

“We send our condolences and solidarity to your family, friends and colleagues. Bolivian football is in mourning.”