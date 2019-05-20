Menu

Leicester City ‘send official to Italy ahead of likely €30million transfer’

Leicester City are reportedly making moves towards sealing the transfer of AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu this summer.

The Turkey international’s career has perhaps not progressed as expected after such a promising start with Bundesliga clubs Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen.

Still, he looks a potentially quality signing at just €30million for a club like Leicester.

According to Sport Witness, citing sources in Italy, the Foxes have had a club scout in Italy over the weekend to watch Calhanoglu in action.

West Ham have also been linked with the 25-year-old, who has a reputation for being something of a long-range shot specialist, particularly from set-pieces.

Calhanoglu also has a fine range of passing and could suit Brendan Rodgers’ style of play at the King Power Stadium.

