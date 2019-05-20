Dalian Yifang winger Yannick Carrasco has made it clear he’d be open to a transfer this summer and that the Premier League would be a good destination for him amid links with Manchester United and Arsenal.

The Belgium international showed plenty of promise at previous club Atletico Madrid before embarking on a surprise move to the Chinese Super League.

Unsurprisingly perhaps, it is now clear Carrasco is keen to make a move back to Europe to be closer to family, with the player admitting he’s a big fan of the English top flight.

According to the Sun, Manchester United and Arsenal continue to monitor his situation, so this update will no doubt have both clubs on alert as they could do with strengthening their attacking options this summer.

The Red Devils need to replace flops like Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial, while the Gunners look in need of upgrades on the likes of Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Carrasco seems capable of improving either of those sides, even if he hasn’t been playing at a particularly high level in recent times.

“There was interest from Arsenal and I had a lot of teams in January giving me the chance to go back to Europe, but here the president said it was difficult to go then,” the 25-year-old told the Sun.

“Maybe this summer it is possible. If it is a good thing and I want to go, maybe I can speak with the president.

“All that you want is to be close to your family, and to go back to Europe is a good solution.”

He added: “All the people know England is one of the best championships in the world, it’s a big competition.

“The players who play in the Premier League tell me it is a physical league, strong, but you also have a lot of space.

“Sometimes when you play in other countries you do not have a lot of space but in England it is open, the play is up and down the pitch.

“That would suit me. I think I can play in a lot of competitions in the world, I can attack and also I can defend.

“With the national team I play as a winger, but also I can play in behind. England would be a good competition for me. I think I would be OK.

“If I have the opportunity to go to England, why not?

“I don’t think if you play in China you lose your quality. You see Paulinho when he went to Barcelona. He stayed a lot of years in China, but he went to Barca and did well, and he played the national team and he did well.

“Now you see Axel Witsel with Dortmund, he stayed for one year in China and he also did very well with Dortmund.

“Why not me? I need to have something. I try to find a solution to be nearer my family?”