West Ham consider transfer raid for Chelsea star closing in on Stamford Bridge exit

West Ham are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero this summer as he nears the end of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

The experienced Argentine, formerly of Manchester City, has been a reliable backup for the Blues in his time with the club, even if he’s never been a key player for the club.

According to the Evening Standard, Caballero is now being lined up for a similar bench role at West Ham, who could do with cover for Lukasz Fabianski.

It remains to be seen if the 37-year-old will definitely not be kept on at Chelsea, but at the moment he’s very close to the end of his deal and the Evening Standard claim West Ham are ready to pounce.

This could be smart business by the Hammers if they pull it off, though CFC might want to be careful as they may face a transfer ban this summer.

The west Londoners would then be unable to sign cover for Kepa Arrizabalaga, though they could perhaps risk relying on current third-choice ‘keeper Robert Green.