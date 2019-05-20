Video: Cristiano Ronaldo accidentally bashes son with trophy during Juventus celebrations

Cristiano Ronaldo accidentally gave his son Cristiano Junior a bump on the head with the Serie A trophy during celebrations this weekend.

Watch the hilarious video clip below as the Portugal international clumsily whacks the trophy into his young son, who copes with it pretty well, in fairness.

Cristiano Ronaldo accidentally smacking his son in the face with the Serie A trophy… ??pic.twitter.com/z1ySYHQQSI — TheFootballRepublic (@TheFootballRep) May 20, 2019

Ronaldo is normally so deadly accurate in front of goal, but perhaps lacks that same coordination with his hands as he has with his feet.

Either that, or Cristiano Junior has been talking up his love for Lionel Messi again and finally met his father’s wrath…