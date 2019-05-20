Five footballers with a love for gambling

Many footballers have flirted with gambling when they’re away from the pitch, with mixed success – here’s five names from the footballing world that you may not know also have a love affair for varieties of gaming and betting…

1) Gianluigi Buffon

A serious poker player, the Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper is one of the biggest names to be seen at major card-playing events around the world.

Buffon may still be going strong at the top level with PSG after leaving Juventus, but in the near future he may well be someone you can expect to see a lot more of around poker tables at the world’s biggest casinos.

2) Neymar

Buffon’s PSG team-mate Neymar is another who’s been spotted at major poker events and clearly has a love for gambling.

The Brazilian finished 6th in a major tournament of over 280 people back in 2018 and could well pursue this as more of a hobby or career alternative in the future.

3) Thomas Gravesen

The former Everton and Real Madrid midfielder is another who’s taken to gambling of various kinds since his career ended.

However, unfortunately for the Dane he’s had his struggles in that department and suffered gambling addiction, though he’s since turned things around with some smart business investments.

4) Eidur Gudjohnsen

Eidur Gudjohnsen was a big name at Chelsea and Barcelona, but you may not know he’s spent a great deal of time in casinos at points.

The Icelandic forward’s gambling habits actually spiralled out of control at one point as he spent time in casinos to amuse himself during a lengthy injury.

5) Paul Merson

The former Arsenal man had his troubles off the pitch during and after his career, losing as much as £7million due to gambling debts.

Luckily, Merson continues to make a career for himself as one of the finest pundits on Sky Sports’ coverage of the Premier League.