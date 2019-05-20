“He’s going to go” – Ex-Premier League ace makes BOLD claim regarding Liverpool star’s future with Reds

Ex-Premier League defender Danny Mills has claimed that Adam Lallana is likely to leave Liverpool this summer in order to find first team football at another club.

Lallana has struggled for first team minutes under Jurgen Klopp this season, with the England international only managing to clock up 568 minutes of game time in all competitions.

And given this, it seems like Lallana could be looking to leave Anfield this summer if these words from Danny Mills are anything to go off.

As per Football Insider, Mills has been speaking about Lallana’s future, noting that “Liverpool will definitely want to keep him but it might come down to him wanting to reignite his career. If that’s the case, he’s going to go. He’s such a good player he won’t be short of interested clubs.”

Lallana has been a trusty servant to Liverpool ever since he joined the club from Southampton in the summer of 2014, and we’re sure most Reds fans would be sad to see the midfielder leave despite his lack of game time recently.

The 31-year-old has shown during his time at Anfield that he’s a very reliable and consistent midfielder to have, and Liverpool could very well miss him should he end up leaving the club this summer like Mills is suggesting.

If Lallana does decide to leave, it’ll be interesting to see where he ends up, as given his quality, we’re sure he won’t be short of options this summer.