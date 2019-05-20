“I would sign for Man City” – Ex-Premier League star urges £60M man to seal transfer to Man City over Man United this summer

Ex-Premier League star Ray Parlour has urged Harry Maguire to seal a move to Man City over Man United this summer.

Maguire has been great for the Foxes since joining them from Hull back in the summer of 2017, with the player even managing to cement his place in Gareth Southgate’s England side during that time as well.

Maguire’s form has seen a number of top clubs turning their attentions to him, with the Leicester Mercury stating that both United and City are in the hunt for the player, who the Foxes want at least £60M for as per the Sun.

Following this news, it seems like former Arsenal man Ray Parlour has had his say on the Maguire saga, stating on TalkSport “I would go to Man City. He’s at the top of his game at the moment. There’s still a lot of rebuilding to do for Manchester United, it could take years. But you’d be going into a ready-made side at Man City” (words via Leicester Mercury).

Maguire would be a fantastic signing for either City or United this summer, as the England international has proven during his time with Leicester that he has the potential to become of the league’s best defenders in the future.

The 26-year-old’s calmness on the ball and ability to command his own box means that paying £60M for him would be a good deal from either City or United’s point of view.

Now all that remains to be seen is whether Maguire does end up on the move this summer, and whether United or City will be the one to sign him.