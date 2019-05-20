Manchester United have reportedly opened talks over sealing the transfer of Joao Felix from Benfica, with the club ready to pay his £105million release clause.

This is according to the print edition of Portuguese paper Record, as translated by Sport Witness, with Atletico Madrid also claimed to be in the running.

However, it certainly seems to be looking good from a Man Utd point of view as they’re already in negotiations, according to the report, and ready to pay the £105m needed to trigger his buy-out clause.

Felix looks ideal for United’s needs this summer after an outstanding breakthrough season, with the 19-year-old scoring 20 goals in all competitions.

The Portugal Under-21 international looks likely to become one of the best players in the world before too long, so it looks worthwhile MUFC paying the big money for him even at this early stage of his career.

With Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial not performing, a signing like Felix could be ideal to breathe new life into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attack for next season and beyond.