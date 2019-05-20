Key Manchester City superstar keen to pen new contract with club amid interest from Euro giants

Man City ace Ilkay Gundogan is reportedly eager to pen a new contract with the Premier League champions amid interest in the player from Italian giants Inter Milan.

Gundogan has been a key player for City this season, with the German international proving to be a brilliant replacement for Fernandinho in City’s starting XI towards the tail end of the campaign.

The midfielder’s presence in City’s side played a significant role in them becoming the first side ever to win all English domestic titles in the same season.

And it seems like the player is ready to sit down with the club and extend his contract at the Etihad following a hugely successful season.

According to the Sun, Gundogan is keen to pen a new deal with the club amid interest in the player from Inter, news that comes after talks over a new contract between Gundogan and City broke down earlier this year.

Bild have noted that, via the Sun, Gundogan has spoken about the situation, stating that “I wanted to focus completely on the games in recent months. I think my form and the results of the last few weeks have shown that this was the right path. Now there’s enough time to reflect on the situation and re-engage with the club.”

If City were to tie Gundogan down to a new deal, it’d come as a big boost for the club, as they’d be securing the long-term future of one of the Premier League’s best midfielders.

Will Gundogan end up penning a new deal with Pep Guardiola’s side? It certainly seems so given these reports…