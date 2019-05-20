Kylian Mbappe stuns PSG with transfer message to Real Madrid and other suitors

Kylian Mbappe stunned the audience and his club Paris Saint-Germain last night with quotes over his future at the club after winning the Ligue 1 player of the year award.

The France international has had another superb campaign with PSG, winning his third Ligue 1 title in as many seasons and scoring 38 goals and laying on 12 assists for his team-mates in all competitions.

Still only 20 years of age, Mbappe is clearly a legend in the making after a terrific start to his career, and it would not be surprising if PSG struggled to keep hold of him.

Speaking last night, Mbappe suggested he might already be keen on a new challenge as he seemingly opened the door to a transfer following links with Real Madrid.

“I would like to thank the players, the coach, the club again. It’s important for me because I come to a first or a second turning point in my career,” he was quoted by Goal.

“I discovered a lot of things here. I feel it’s time to have more responsibility. I hope it may be Paris Saint-Germain, it will be with great pleasure, or it may be elsewhere for a new project, but I would like to say thank you.”

He later added: “I said what I had to say. When you are in such an occasion you can send messages, I think I have sent mine.

“If I speak more it will be too much and that is not the message I wish to send.”

The youngster has been talked up as possibly being the subject of a big-money bid from Real by the print edition of France Football (as reported here by Sport) and seems an ideal fit for the Spanish giants to bring in a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Other elite sides will no doubt also now fancy their chances of signing the former Monaco man this summer as he may justifiably be thinking about joining a more competitive league and giving himself a better chance of winning the Champions League after PSG’s under-achievement in that competition.