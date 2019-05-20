Why Chelsea want to replace Sarri with Lampard regardless of Europa League final result

Chelsea’s links with former midfielder Frank Lampard continue to grow as it’s claimed once again that the Blues are planning to replace Maurizio Sarri with the Derby County boss.

Sky Sport Italia claim that Sarri is one of the names on Juventus’ radar this summer after the departure of Massimiliano Allegri, and that that could lead to Chelsea hiring Lampard as his replacement.

The former England international has impressed in his first season in management, taking his Derby side to the Championship playoff final.

However, despite possibly winning promotion to the Premier League with the Rams, he could quickly be snapped up by his old club for a truly huge job so early on in his coaching career.

Additional information from the Daily Star claims CFC are keen on Lampard as they feel that with a potential transfer ban coming, he might be a good choice to help the club bring through players from the academy.

Highly-rated young attacking midfielder Mason Mount has been on loan from Stamford Bridge at Lampard’s Derby this season and impressed, so it makes sense that such a move could be good for continuity in that respect.

Despite his lack of experience at this level, Lampard seems to have a promising managerial career ahead of him and of course has a strong connection with the west London giants that could serve him well.

Sarri has also been unconvincing since taking over last summer and might be better off back in Serie A after impressing there with previous club Napoli.