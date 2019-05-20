Talks confirmed: Jurgen Klopp and Bundesliga side discuss transfer deal for Liverpool midfielder

The general manager of Hertha Berlin has confirmed discussions with Liverpool over extending the loan transfer of young midfielder Marko Grujic.

Michael Preetz is seemingly working to extend Grujic’s stay with the Bundesliga club for another season, with the 23-year-old out of favour at Anfield anyway.

It remains to be seen if the Serbia international can do enough to impress next season to eventually work his way back into Jurgen Klopp’s plans, but it could at least give Liverpool the chance to put the player in the shop window.

Grujic has a contract with LFC until 2023, so the club have plenty of time to decide what to do with the player in the next couple of seasons.

For now, however, it seems talks have taken place between Preetz and Klopp directly as they try to strike an agreement on what to do with Grujic this summer.

“I’ll keep the ball rolling and our goal is to extend the loan by one year,” Preetz told the club’s annual general meeting, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

“We have a permanent exchange with Liverpool FC and have had some personal talks with Jurgen Klopp over the past week about Marko.

“Liverpool will sit down after the Champions League final to discuss the squad for the next season. We think Marko would do well for another season in Berlin to reach the level that Liverpool play.

“Marko himself would like to stay. I cannot promise anything – only that I will try everything that the boy plays next year in Berlin.”

The former Red Star Belgrade youngster has also had a loan spell with Cardiff City in the past after barely featuring for Liverpool since he joined them in 2016.