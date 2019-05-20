Jurgen Klopp receives offer to leave Liverpool as top job becomes available

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly received an offer to take over at Juventus after the departure of Massimiliano Allegri.

However, journalist Tancredi Palmeri states that despite the contact, it doesn’t look like anything’s going to come of it.

BOOM! Klopp has been contacted by Juventus, but with no consequence — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) May 19, 2019

It makes sense that a top coach like Klopp could be attracting interest at the moment, with the German tactician working wonders in his time at Anfield.

Despite a slow start, Liverpool are now Premier League and Champions League contenders under the former Borussia Dortmund boss.

Klopp could no doubt do great things at a club like Juventus, who would have more in the way of resources to guarantee winning major trophies on a regular basis.

Juve have been extremely dominant in Serie A in recent times despite their lack of progress in Europe, but one imagines Klopp himself might prefer more of a challenge anyway.

It remains to be seen who else Juventus might go for after the departure of Allegri.