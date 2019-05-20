Manchester City rival Manchester United for potential world-record transfer

Manchester City are reportedly eyeing up Leicester City defender and Manchester United transfer target Harry Maguire this summer.

This transfer news comes shortly after yesterday’s big announcement that Vincent Kompany would be leaving the Etihad Stadium at the end of his contract.

Maguire has shown himself to be one of the finest centre-backs in the Premier League in recent times, having shone for Leicester and the England national team at last summer’s World Cup.

ESPN have previously linked Maguire with Manchester United for around £80million, and now the Mail claim City manager Pep Guardiola is making him his top target to replace Kompany.

The Mail also state the 26-year-old is likely to cost more than the £75m Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk, meaning he’d become the most expensive defender of all time.

United will surely be hoping they can win the battle for his signature as they are in more urgent need of new defensive signings this summer.

City may be losing a key player in Kompany but have the likes of John Stones and Aymeric Laporte to fall back on.

MUFC, meanwhile, have Chris Smalling and Phil Jones and will be eager to replace them with a player who can help them tighten up after they conceded a record-high 54 goals in a single Premier League season this year.