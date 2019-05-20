Manchester United star ready to make special effort to secure transfer away following talks with two clubs

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez is reportedly going to make a special effort to get his transfer away from Old Trafford this summer.

The Chile international has been a spectacular flop at Man Utd and seems likely to be on his way out of the club as soon as possible if all parties get their way.

However, it could prove tricky as he’s one of the highest earners in world football and might be hard to convince to take a pay cut despite his total loss of form.

According to the Sun, Sanchez will do what he can do help boost his chances of a move by returning to United early this summer for extra training.

The Sun report that the 30-year-old has already held talks with Juventus and Inter Milan, and he’ll hope that keeping his fitness up can convince one of them to push a move through.

Sanchez was a world class performer at previous club Arsenal so could still be worth a gamble, particularly in a slower and less competitive league like the Italian top flight.