Manchester United see £95M transfer offer for world class superstar rejected by Euro giants

Man United have reportedly had a huge £95M (€110M) transfer offer for Senegalese international Kalidou Koulibaly turned down by Napoli.

According to journalist Nicolo Schira, via the Sun, United have had a huge offer for the defender rejected by Napoli, with Schira also claiming that Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis isn’t keen on selling him.

Given this news, it seems like United will have to up their monster offer for Koulibaly should they want to be successful in their pursuit of the defender, especially considering the fact a £130M release clause in the player’s deal is set to come into play next summer as per the Sun.

Koulibaly is exactly the type of player that United should be going for, especially given how bad they have been defensively this season.

The Senegalese star has managed to establish himself as one of the best defenders on the planet during his time with Napoli, a factor that United seem to have cottoned on to given this news.

#Napoli have rejected a #ManchesterUnited’s bid (€110M) for Kalidou #Koulibaly. De Laurentiis doesn’t sell him and the termination clause (€150M) will be valid only from 2020. #transfers #MUFC #mutd — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) May 20, 2019

United have been absolutely woeful at the back this year, with only one top half team (West Ham) conceding more Premier League goals than them.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is almost certainly going to have to dip into the transfer market to bolster his defensive options ahead of next season.

And it seems like the club may have to have a few more attempts at agreeing a deal for Koulibaly before they finally managed to get their hands on the defender this summer if this news is anything to go off…