Medical done, contract signed: Liverpool ace on brink of completing transfer away

Liverpool youngster Bobby Adekanye is reportedly all but a Lazio player after passing a medical and signing his contract with the Serie A club.
This follows the 20-year-old recently announcing his departure from Anfield on Instagram, as seen in the picture below:
Four years ago, when I arrived to Liverpool, I was still a child. Now I leave as a man, and I take with me a new family which I'll feel mine forever. It's not easy to find the right words for thanking everything Liverpool FC has given to me these years. To every coach I had in Academy and Melwood, to every teammate I shared good moments with, to every employee who where always by my side. Thanks a lot. I don't know neither how nor when, but I'm sure that our ways will meet again someday. Stand by with me on June 1st. I'll be one more helping the team to win the Champions League final. #YNWA
Adekanye has been unable to make inroads into the Liverpool first-team and now seems set to continue his career elsewhere, according to Football Insider as they give details of his trip to Italy for a medical and to sign a contract that should significantly improve his pay.
Lazio seems a good destination for the young attacker to ensure he can play more regularly, and it will be interesting to see if this ends up being a move LFC regret.
The Reds generally have a good record of promoting young players under Jurgen Klopp, but it seems this player has felt the need to try his luck at a new club this summer.
Lazio will certainly hope Adekanye can prove a smart purchase on the cheap as they look to make progress in Serie A next season.