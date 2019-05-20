Medical done, contract signed: Liverpool youngster on brink of completing transfer away

Liverpool youngster Bobby Adekanye is reportedly all but a Lazio player after passing a medical and signing his contract with the Serie A club.

This follows the 20-year-old recently announcing his departure from Anfield on Instagram, as seen in the picture below:

Adekanye has been unable to make inroads into the Liverpool first-team and now seems set to continue his career elsewhere, according to Football Insider as they give details of his trip to Italy for a medical and to sign a contract that should significantly improve his pay.

Lazio seems a good destination for the young attacker to ensure he can play more regularly, and it will be interesting to see if this ends up being a move LFC regret.

The Reds generally have a good record of promoting young players under Jurgen Klopp, but it seems this player has felt the need to try his luck at a new club this summer.

Lazio will certainly hope Adekanye can prove a smart purchase on the cheap as they look to make progress in Serie A next season.