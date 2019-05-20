Menu

Manchester United poised to seal defender transfer with help from club legend

Manchester United are reportedly poised to seal the transfer of highly-rated young Stoke City defender Nathan Collins this summer.

The 18-year-old is not necessarily the big name Red Devils fans are craving to come in and improve their defence, but he looks a real prospect and has been recommended to the club by one of their former players.

MORE: Talks opened: Manchester United ready to pay £105m fee to trigger major transfer

According to the Daily Mail, United legend Darren Fletcher, who played for Stoke last season and who is now a candidate to come in for a recruitment role at Old Trafford, is an admirer of Collins and has seemingly put Man Utd in a strong position to complete the deal.

The Mail suggest this should go through alongside another Championship raid as the club are linked with Swansea City starlet Daniel James.

This represents a major change in approach in the transfer market by United after years of signing star names for big fees under Ed Woodward.

This model, however, could be a better move for MUFC as they’ve fallen behind the likes of Tottenham and Liverpool in recent years due to their superior transfer strategy, which has seen them majorly out-perform United despite spending much less.

