Manchester United poised to seal defender transfer with help from club legend

Manchester United are reportedly poised to seal the transfer of highly-rated young Stoke City defender Nathan Collins this summer.

The 18-year-old is not necessarily the big name Red Devils fans are craving to come in and improve their defence, but he looks a real prospect and has been recommended to the club by one of their former players.

According to the Daily Mail, United legend Darren Fletcher, who played for Stoke last season and who is now a candidate to come in for a recruitment role at Old Trafford, is an admirer of Collins and has seemingly put Man Utd in a strong position to complete the deal.

The Mail suggest this should go through alongside another Championship raid as the club are linked with Swansea City starlet Daniel James.

This represents a major change in approach in the transfer market by United after years of signing star names for big fees under Ed Woodward.

This model, however, could be a better move for MUFC as they’ve fallen behind the likes of Tottenham and Liverpool in recent years due to their superior transfer strategy, which has seen them majorly out-perform United despite spending much less.