Chelsea rival Liverpool and Arsenal for £40m transfer of versatile attacker

Chelsea are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in the transfer of Ajax star David Neres ahead of this summer.

According to the Independent, the Blues are joining the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal in tracking the talented 22-year-old, who could be available for around £40million.

The report suggests Chelsea want Neres to come in and play up front, though the Brazilian could be a useful option in a variety of roles.

According to data from WhoScored, Neres played in as many as five different positions in the season just gone, which is the Ajax way.

The player’s skill and trickery perhaps make him most ideally suited to playing out wide, but he certainly looks to have a goal threat as well.

The youngster contributed 11 goals and 10 assists for Ajax in all competitions, and will surely only improve in the final third in years to come.

The Independent claim Neres has become a target for Chelsea as an alternative to the Real Madrid-bound Luka Jovic, while Gonzalo Higuain’s loan looks unlikely to be made permanent.

The report explains that CFC hope to have their transfer ban frozen this summer, though if they are not successful that could mean Neres ends up at Liverpool or Arsenal instead.

At Anfield, he could be a fine option to ensure Jurgen Klopp has more players he can rotate beyond his first choice front three next season, while Arsenal would undoubtedly benefit from Neres as an upgrade on players like Alex Iwobi in attacking midfield.