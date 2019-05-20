Approach made: Arsenal boss Unai Emery working to seal transfer of star with £70m buy-out clause

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is reportedly the driving force behind the club’s interest in a transfer swoop for Valencia goalkeeper Neto ahead of the summer.

The Brazilian shot-stopper has shone in his time in La Liga, and could be an upgrade on current Gunners number one Bernd Leno.

At the very least, Neto would provide more options for Emery in that position as Petr Cech will be retiring at the end of this season.

According to Plaza Deportiva, Arsenal do face a struggle to sign Neto at the moment, however, with the 29-year-old having a £70million release clause in his contract.

On top of that, despite the report stating the north Londoners have opened talks over signing him, he’s been unconvinced by their offer so far.

Arsenal could certainly do with ensuring Champions League qualification before pulling off major signings like this, with the club facing Chelsea in the Europa League final next week.

Having missed out on a top four spot in the Premier League, it’s now vital for Emery’s side to beat the Blues in Baku to boost their chances of luring high-calibre signings this summer.