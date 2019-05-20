Rafael Benitez orders SIX signings as he closes in on new Newcastle contract

Newcastle United transfer news could get very interesting this summer as it’s reported manager Rafael Benitez wants six new signings in before next season.

Sky Sports report that the Spanish tactician looks set to sign a new contract at St James’ Park and will now target a number of new additions to help take the club forward.

Newcastle had a safe mid-table finish last season but will want to be closer to the likes of Everton and Wolves next term in possibly challenging for a top six place.

According to the report, Newcastle will make signing Salomon Rondon permanently one of their priorities, and target a further five new faces.

Among those would be two new full-backs, two new midfielders and another forward to go alongside Rondon and Miguel Almiron.

After years of under-achievement, it seems like NUFC might finally be going somewhere as they show real ambition this summer.