Chelsea boost as ideal Eden Hazard replacement made available for £70m transfer fee

Chelsea have reportedly been credited with an interest in the potential transfer of Lille forward Nicolas Pepe as he becomes available this summer.

According to the Metro, the Blues are one of a number of clubs considering a transfer swoop for Pepe after his superb form this season, with the Ivory Coast international available for £70million ahead of next season.

The piece also mentions the likes of Liverpool and Bayern Munich as potential contenders for Pepe’s signature, but there’s no doubt he could be absolutely perfect to fill the void left by Eden Hazard as he looks likely to join Real Madrid.

L’Equipe recently reported that Real were planning to announce a done deal for the Belgium international after next week’s Europa League final, so it may be that things are close to completion.

If so, Pepe seems a similarly skilful, creative goal threat in attack, and looks like a player who could eventually look like a bargain at £70m.

The 23-year-old has 22 goals and 11 assists in Ligue 1 this season and will surely only get better – especially if he’s playing in a squad like Chelsea’s.

As ever, this would hinge on CFC successfully getting their transfer ban delayed this summer, which is not yet certain.