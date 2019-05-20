Arsenal join race for Man United transfer target as £25m star becomes top priority for Gunners

Arsenal are reportedly eager to win the race for the transfer of Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba this summer.

The 18-year-old has shown himself to be a huge prospect with his performances in Ligue 1 this season, and could now be on his way to the Emirates Stadium.

According to Goal, Saliba has become one of Arsenal’s top priorities for the summer in a potential £25million move.

This follows Le 10 Sport also linking the teenager with Manchester United earlier this season, so it could be a battle between these two top four rivals ahead of next season.

Saliba certainly seems ready for a big move and could strengthen both of these teams due to their defensive problems in 2018/19.

Arsenal and United both conceded just over 50 goals in the Premier League – significantly more than the sides who eventually pipped them to top four spots, and even more than the likes of Wolves, Everton and Leicester City just below them.

Saliba may only be young, but could end up being great value at £25m if he continues to develop as he has.