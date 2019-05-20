Tottenham to arm Pochettino with £75-100m to pursue transfers of Barcelona star and Man United target

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino could reportedly get a transfer budget of around £75-100million this summer.

And if Spurs do have that amount to throw about, they could target as many as four big names to come in, according to the Daily Star.

The report suggests there could be a number of ins and outs at Tottenham this summer, but the players being targeted by the club will make for exciting reading for Spurs supporters.

The Daily Star lists those four targets as Barcelona winger Malcom, Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon, and Monaco’s Youri Tielemans, who has shone on loan at Leicester City.

None of these are likely to be too easy, particularly as Sky Sports report that Manchester United are already trying to sign Sessegnon from Fulham.

The 19-year-old has long been rated as a top talent, despite an unconvincing season in the Premier League this year with relegated Fulham.

Still, he surely has a bright future ahead of him in the right team, and Tottenham will be eager to fight off Man Utd’s challenge for their place in the top four next season by winning this transfer battle.