“We’ll see what happens” – 22-year-old star speaks out on future amid £40M Man United transfer links

France and Lyon striker Moussa Dembele has spoken out about his future with the Ligue 1 outfit amid reports linking him with a move to Man United.
As per the Mirror, Dembele has been linked with a £40M summer switch to the Red Devils recently, with the report also noting that both United and Arsenal are keen on signing the Frenchman.
Following these reports, Dembele has spoken out about his future with Lyon, stating that “I signed for five years with Lyon and I’m happy there but we’ll see what happens. I’m happy to stay with Lyon next season but we’ll see.”
United could really do with a player of Dembele’s quality in their squad, as the 22-year-old has shown with Lyon that he’s got what it takes to compete in one of Europe’s biggest and best leagues.
In all competitions for Lyon this season, Dembele managed to clock up a total of 20 goals and six assists, helping the club reach the knockout stages of the Champions League and achieve a top three finish in Ligue 1 in the process.
Dembele will add another dimension to United’s attack should he end up sealing a move to Old Trafford this summer, a scenario that doesn’t seem impossible given these words from the player himself…