“We’ll see what happens” – 22-year-old star speaks out on future amid £40M Man United transfer links

France and Lyon striker Moussa Dembele has spoken out about his future with the Ligue 1 outfit amid reports linking him with a move to Man United.

As per the Mirror, Dembele has been linked with a £40M summer switch to the Red Devils recently, with the report also noting that both United and Arsenal are keen on signing the Frenchman.

Following these reports, Dembele has spoken out about his future with Lyon, stating that “I signed for five years with Lyon and I’m happy there but we’ll see what happens. I’m happy to stay with Lyon next season but we’ll see.”

These words may come as encouragement to United, as although Dembele states he’s happy with Lyon, he hasn’t exactly ruled out the possibility of leaving them this summer.