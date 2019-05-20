Video: Arsenal urged to seal £80m transfer to replace player who’s been an ‘absolute disaster’

Pundit Steve Nicol has named Arsenal as perhaps the ideal next destination for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in this summer’s transfer window.

The Ivory Coast international has had a superb season in the Premier League and is dominating the headlines a great deal at the moment.

The Sun have reported he’s a target for Arsenal and that the Gunners could try to get his £80million price tag down by offering players in return.

Nicol explains in the video clip above, however, that Zaha seems a necessary purchase for Unai Emery’s side to replace the disappointing Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the latter of whom he describes as having been an ‘absolute disaster’ for the club.

One imagines there aren’t too many who’d argue with that, so it will be interesting to see if Arsenal can somehow get an offer together that Palace would find acceptable.