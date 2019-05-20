10 best players available for under £50m this summer, including £15m Man United target and £25m maestro linked with Arsenal and Liverpool

We waited what felt like decades for the first £100million transfer – and now we’ve had several in a short space of time after Neymar broke the transfer market with his £200m move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

Now even under-performing players like Paul Pogba or wonderkids in their first season like Joao Felix are talked up as £100m+ players, but what about the bargains that are still out there?

Despite the super-clubs able to spend whatever they like on players, there are still signs of smart recruitment of some lesser-known talents that have seen clubs like Liverpool and Tottenham over-achieve.

The likes of Dele Alli, Andrew Robertson and Georginio Wijnaldum did not perhaps look world class before their moves, with their clubs able to spot their potential early and bring them in for bargain fees, with their market value since sky-rocketing.

So what players are out there right now who could move for not-crazy money this summer? We’ve got a list of ten talents below that could all be available for less than £50m that clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal simply have to look at this summer if they are to compete with the big boys on smaller budgets…

Hakim Ziyech – £25m

Ajax’s player of the year, Hakim Ziyech has been one of many outstanding performers for the Dutch giants as they won the Eredivisie and made it to the Champions League semi-finals.

Ziyech’s flair, creativity and eye for goal made him a key player for the club as they staged major upsets to knock out Real Madrid and Juventus, and it’s little wonder the Mirror have linked him with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Another Mirror report has also stated the Morocco international has a release clause of just £25m, meaning he’s likely to be one of the best bargains out there this summer and a player within reach even for those not backed by mega-wealthy owners.

David Brooks – £40m

One of the most exciting young talents in the Premier League right now, Bournemouth’s David Brooks has had an eye-catching campaign and looks set to become the subject of transfer gossip columns everywhere for the next few months.

The Sun claim Arsenal and Tottenham are admirers of the £40m-rated Welshman, and while that seems a lot for one so relatively inexperienced, it shouldn’t take too long for that to look like peanuts.

Brooks could undoubtedly fit in well at a bigger club with his technical and intelligent style of play, and developing under someone like Mauricio Pochettino would surely give him the chance to become one of Europe’s best.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka – £40m

Another highly promising young player coming through in the Premier League right now, Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka looks a player worth investing in this summer.

The Sun have linked him as a £40m target for Manchester United, and they should probably go ahead and pay it before that asking price inevitably rises.

A real all-rounder and still only 21 years of age, Wan-Bissaka has all the ingredients to be a star for whatever club he joins for the next decade or more.

Ryan Fraser – £20m

With just over a year to run on his current contract, Ryan Fraser looks another player who could move on the cheap this summer.

The Daily Mirror have linked the Scotland international with Arsenal after a superb season in the Premier League, stating he could cost as little as £20m.

For a player with eight goals and 14 assists in all competitions who’s yet to hit his peak years, that would surely end up being a brilliant piece of business for the Gunners.