Antonio Conte on verge of joining Euro giants, €50m+ transfer budget touted

Reports in Italy have suggested that Antonio Conte is closing in on becoming the new Inter coach ahead of next season.

The Italian tactician has been out of work since leaving Chelsea last summer, with the Daily Mail noting that he has been involved in a reported legal battle with the Blues following his dismissal with a year remaining on his contract.

While that situation is expected to be cleared up, Goal Italy report, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, that Conte is now set to become the new coach of Inter, replacing current boss Luciano Spalletti at the end of the season.

The Nerazzurri know that a win over Empoli on Sunday will guarantee them Champions League football next season, but a slip-up coupled with an AC Milan win could see them drop out of the top four in Serie A.

In turn, it remains to be seen if they will be back at Europe’s top table next season, but as per the report above it seems almost certain that Conte will be at the San Siro as there is a touted agreement which will see him snub a return to Juventus.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato add that Conte could have a minimum of €50m to spend this summer if he is indeed confirmed as the new Inter boss, although that figure could rise significantly if they finish in the top four to prepare themselves for a second crack at the Champions League in as many years.

It will surely take more than that to turn them into Scudetto contenders given the current gap between themselves and Juventus, but Conte’s influence can’t be downplayed either given his winning track record, experience and pedigree as a coach.