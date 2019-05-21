“Brilliant timing” – These Arsenal fans furious at major Chelsea news ahead of Europa League final

Arsenal will not be too pleased of the breaking news tonight that their goalkeeper Petr Cech looks to be heading back to his former club Chelsea next season.

The veteran Czech Republic shot-stopper announced earlier this season that he would be retiring from playing at the end of this campaign.

It had looked like Cech’s final game as a professional would be against his former employers Chelsea in next week’s Europa League final.

Despite Bernd Leno being first choice for Unai Emery’s side in the Premier League for most of this season, Cech has tended to start the Europa League games.

The 37-year-old was probably going to be first choice again for the final, though one imagines Emery might think twice now as Sky Sports claim the player will be returning for a job at Stamford Bridge shortly after that.

The report states CFC want to bring Cech back in as sporting director, and these Gooners are not at all happy about him potentially playing with split loyalties when the two sides meet next week…

Cech used to play for Chelsea. He now plays for arsenal. Arsenal are playing Chelsea in a major final in 8 days. And this has been announced. Brilliant timing this https://t.co/NPrkVAnTYV — Steph (@stephpgold) May 21, 2019

Now let's see if Arsenal is that naive to trust Cech to play in the Europa League Final. I would be so surprised if he played because it would only result into defeat. https://t.co/GEM00AMBYr — Abu Mzee (@Abumzee) May 21, 2019

Cech shouldn’t start for Arsenal in the final….. no way he should — #JoshESQ.??? (@josh_gunner1) May 21, 2019

Dear @Arsenal, have you seen this? Don't play Cech in the Europa League Final. https://t.co/sTeqpvxQVs — Rahman Ibrahim (@Four4ty4our) May 21, 2019

I’m actually gutted about this news I really wanted Cech to play the final because he got us there But I can’t deal with any conflict of interest I want 110% arsenal focus. Not a week of questions or even during the match gutted gutted gutted gutted — saxon71 (@stuafc71) May 21, 2019

So Cech is going to start in goal for us against Chelsea, the team he is beloved by and will be hired by a few days after the final. If Arsenal start Cech in this final I'ma actually done ?? — Marco (@marco_gooner) May 21, 2019