“Brilliant timing” – These Arsenal fans furious at major Chelsea news ahead of Europa League final

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Arsenal will not be too pleased of the breaking news tonight that their goalkeeper Petr Cech looks to be heading back to his former club Chelsea next season.

The veteran Czech Republic shot-stopper announced earlier this season that he would be retiring from playing at the end of this campaign.

It had looked like Cech’s final game as a professional would be against his former employers Chelsea in next week’s Europa League final.

Despite Bernd Leno being first choice for Unai Emery’s side in the Premier League for most of this season, Cech has tended to start the Europa League games.

The 37-year-old was probably going to be first choice again for the final, though one imagines Emery might think twice now as Sky Sports claim the player will be returning for a job at Stamford Bridge shortly after that.

The report states CFC want to bring Cech back in as sporting director, and these Gooners are not at all happy about him potentially playing with split loyalties when the two sides meet next week…

