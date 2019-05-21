Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has tweeted a response to rumours emerging today that he is set for a return to Chelsea next season.

Sky Sports have claimed the 37-year-old is set for the sporting director job at Stamford Bridge next season, with the timing of this story far from ideal for Arsenal.

The Gunners take on Chelsea in the Europa League final next week and could do without this major distraction as Cech might well have been expected to start that game for Arsenal against the Blues.

Cech, however, has released this statement on his official Twitter page tonight, seemingly denying the rumours as he says he won’t decide anything until he retires from playing at the end of the season.

Despite the news today as I had already said to everybody before , I’ll make decision about my future after the last game . Now my sole focus is to win the EL with @Arsenal . — Petr Cech (@PetrCech) May 21, 2019

The former Czech Republic international says his sole focus is to win the Europa League with Arsenal in Baku next week.

However, one imagines AFC manager Unai Emery will now be highly reluctant to play Cech over his usual first choice ‘keeper Bernd Leno, despite him tending to swap his ‘keepers in the Europa League.

This news has certainly made next week’s final that bit more interesting, that’s for sure…