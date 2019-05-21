Chelsea injury news: Huge boost for Sarri, key figure steps up recovery ahead of Arsenal clash

Chelsea face Arsenal in the Europa League final in Baku on May 29, and they’ve been handed a huge injury boost this week.

The Blues will be desperate to end the season with a trophy as Maurizio Sarri looks to build on their top-four finish in the Premier League.

Keeping a potent Arsenal attack quiet won’t be easy though, and so having their tireless midfield star available for selection would be a huge boost for all concerned, with N’Golo Kante ruled out with a hamstring injury in recent outings.

The 28-year-old has once again been pivotal to Chelsea this season, making 52 appearances across all competitions while adding five goals and four assists to his defensive work in midfield.

However, he was forced to miss the last two games due a hamstring injury, leading to doubts and concerns over his availability for the showdown with Arsenal.

As seen in the tweet below though, Chelsea confirmed that the French international was back in training on Monday, and although that isn’t a certain sign that he will fully recover in time, it’s certainly a huge step in the right direction to be in the matchday squad.

Kante now has over a week to regain his fitness and sharpness and prove to Sarri that he’s ready to play a key role for Chelsea, and that will be music to the ears of all concerned to potentially have him back in the midfield for such a crunch clash.

Particularly after losing Ruben Loftus-Cheek to a serious injury in their friendly last week, Sarri would have been desperate for good news on the injury front, and Kante is seemingly battling to provide him with some ahead of their trip to Baku, albeit they’ll hope he can avoid any setbacks in the mean time.