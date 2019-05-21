Chelsea risk losing a number of key players if this change doesn’t happen

Chelsea would reportedly face a number of senior players looking to quit the club in this summer’s transfer window if Maurizio Sarri ends up staying on as manager.

The Italian tactician has not had a happy first season in charge at Stamford Bridge, and is already being linked with a move back to Serie A.

According to the Evening Standard, Sarri is one of the names being considered for the Juventus job after the departure of Massimiliano Allegri, who could also be an option for the Blues.

The report also links inexperienced club legend Frank Lampard, currently in charge of Derby County, as a genuine contender for the position, and states CFC players would not be happy to see Sarri stay on.

The former Napoli boss has proven unpopular with a number of members of the squad, and the Evening Standard claim him staying could even lead to some players looking for transfers away.

This is pretty much unthinkable for Chelsea as they face a potential transfer ban and would therefore be unable to replace whomever left.