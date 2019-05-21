Chelsea’s new signing Christian Pulisic has posed in his new club’s colours for the first time in pictures taken at Stamford Bridge.

The USA international was signed from Borussia Dortmund back in January before being loaned back to the club for the remainder of the season.

However, with the Bundesliga now done and dusted, Pulisic has made his way to Chelsea and has sent a message to Blues fans about how excited he is to be there and what they can expect from him.

‘It’s going to be an amazing experience. To be back in England, to be able to speak English and to meet the guys. I’m thrilled,’ the 20-year-old is quoted in the Daily Mail.

‘It’s one of my biggest dreams to be here and play in the PL. To be a Chelsea player is a huge honour.’

When asked what fans can expect from him he said: ‘They can expect a really good team guy who is going to give everything.

‘He’s going to bring his attacking style to the team and doing everything he can to win games.’