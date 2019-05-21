Cristiano Ronaldo wants surprise candidate for Juventus job to replace Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri will leave Juventus at the end of the season, and reports claim Cristiano Ronaldo wants Jose Mourinho in charge next.

As noted by the Guardian, the Italian tactician’s departure has already been confirmed as Sunday’s clash with Sampdoria will be his last at the helm.

SEE MORE: Video: Cristiano Ronaldo accidentally bashes son with trophy during Juventus celebrations

Allegri will leave Turin following a hugely successful tenure, winning five Serie A titles as well as four Coppa Italia trophies and two Italian Super Cups.

In turn, whoever is to follow him in the hot-seat in Turin will need to match those feats and finally end the club’s long wait for success in Europe.

As reported by Marca, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, it’s suggested that Ronaldo has put forward Mourinho as an ideal candidate, although such an appointment will surely raise eyebrows amongst the Juventus faithful.

The pair enjoyed a successful stint together at Real Madrid with their differences now said to be in the past, but it’s Mourinho’s history with Juve’s bitter rivals Inter which would surely make it a surprise appointment.

Not only did the Portuguese tactician win an historic treble with the Nerazzurri, but he was never shy in tackling Juve head on, while he even continued his feud with the club’s supporters during Man Utd’s visit to Turin in the Champions League earlier this season, as seen in the video below.

With that in mind, it would certainly be a shock if Juve did go down that road, but if it means giving themselves the best possible chance of success domestically and in the Champions League, then perhaps Ronaldo’s touted recommendation will hold some weight this summer when a decision is made.