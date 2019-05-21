Crystal Palace star set to leave next month with Ligue 1 side eyeing swoop

Crystal Palace wil reportedly bid farewell to Pape Souare next month when his contract expires, with Marseille set to snap him up.

The 28-year-old joined the Eagles in 2015 and has since gone on to make 63 appearances for the club.

However, his playing time and appearances have dramatically fallen in recent campaigns, as after featuring 41 times in the 2015/16 season, he has played just 12 games in the last three years.

With that in mind, it’s understandable as to why Palace are seemingly willing to let him leave, with the Evening Standard reporting that Marseille are emerging as his most likely destination.

It will be an important summer for Palace, as it’s added in that report that Bakary Sako, Jason Puncheon and Julian Speroni will all likely be leaving next month, and while they may not have been influential regulars in the starting line-up, Roy Hodgson is losing experience and depth.

In turn, he’ll hope to also bring in some new faces to strengthen his squad and ensure that Palace build on their 12th-placed finish in the Premier League this past season.