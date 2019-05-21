€80m-rated Barcelona transfer target drops hint over future ahead of crucial summer

Amid ongoing speculation over his future, Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt has seemingly dropped a big hint that he wants a move to Barcelona.

The 19-year-old has emerged as one of the top young talents in Europe over the course of the last two seasons, but has arguably taken his game to the next level this past year.

De Ligt made 55 appearances across all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing four assists in addition to his defensive work, leading Ajax to a domestic double and the semi-finals of the Champions League.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise at all that he is being linked with an exit, with ESPN previously reporting that he was close to a switch to Barcelona, with the report adding that he could cost the Catalan giants up to €80m.

As noted in his comments below, De Ligt has now seemingly suggested that he wants to continue to play alongside current teammate Frenkie de Jong, with BBC Sport noting that the midfield ace has already agreed a move to the Nou Camp this summer.

“If I would like to play with De Jong? I voted for him, it would be nice to play on his team. Yes, I’d like that. But now, I don’t know what will happen,” he is quoted as saying by Goal.com, who have certainly interpreted it as a big hint that he favours a Barcelona switch.

Time will tell if an agreement can be reached between the relevant parties, but De Ligt appears to be open to the idea of moving to Spain and continuing his successful partnership with De Jong after what they have achieved with Ajax, while it sounds as though he expects to move on this summer at the minimum.

He would certainly be a key addition for the reigning La Liga champions in defence, with Samuel Umtiti limited by a troublesome knee injury this past season while veteran Thomas Vermaelen will see his contract expire.