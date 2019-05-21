Real Madrid have just tied midfielder Toni Kroos down to a new contract, but that apparently won’t change their transfer plans too much.

According to a report from Spanish source Don Balon, Los Blancos are still keen to sign Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen, despite the fact that he’d likely play a similar role in the side.

The Denmark international could be an ideal long-term successor to the ageing Luka Modric, so could fit in nicely alongside Kroos at the Bernabeu.

It remains to be seen if a deal will definitely happen this summer, however, as Spurs will understandably be keen not to sell such an important player.

Don Balon report, though, that Madrid’s willingness to wait until Eriksen becomes a free agent next summer could force Tottenham’s hand.

The report explains that Tottenham want around £105million for their creative star, which is less than they’ve commanded previously, though Real are still only prepared to pay around £70m.

There’s some way to go perhaps before anything becomes clearer, but the Kroos situation doesn’t look like it should act as much of a source of comfort for THFC fans.