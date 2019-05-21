BREAKING: Manchester United ready to STEAL £158million superstar from Manchester City

Manchester United are reportedly still in the running for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho this summer.

The England international is one of the most exciting young players on the planet at the moment after an eye-catching campaign in the Bundesliga this term.

According to Don Balon, this has led to his club slapping a £158million price tag onto his head, with Manchester City and Real Madrid both stepping up their interest.

The report explains that Pep Guardiola’s side are desperate to bring Sancho back after losing him to Dortmund a couple of years ago.

However, the Evening Standard report that Man Utd are not giving up on the 19-year-old despite the deal looking a very ambitious one.

Sancho remains a top target for United despite them also looking at alternatives like Swansea City starlet Daniel James.

It could be that one of the big transfer battles of the summer will therefore be between United and City.

If the Red Devils end up winning it and signing Sancho, it will be seen as a huge embarrassment for those on the blue half of Manchester after failing to spot Sancho’s potential when they had him as a youngster.