Arsenal transfer target and girlfriend looking for house in London

James Rodriguez and his girlfriend Shannon de Lima are reportedly looking for a house in London amid transfer links with Arsenal.

According to Don Balon, Rodriguez has a number of options this summer as his loan spell with Bayern Munich comes to an end, with his future at parent club Real Madrid in doubt.

Don Balon claim Rodriguez has an offer from Arsenal, and suggest that could be a tempting one for the Colombia international, who’d be attracted to the prospect of living in London.

The piece also claims Rodriguez is eager to play in the Premier League, which would represent a new challenge for him after spells in the Bundesliga, La Liga and Ligue 1.

All in all, it looks promising for Arsenal, who could do with a player of Rodriguez’s calibre to replace Mesut Ozil after a difficult season that has seen him fall out of favour for much of the campaign.

Still, Don Balon do add that Rodriguez would also have offers to move to either Juventus or Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal will surely need to win the Europa League next week to give themselves the best chance of signing big-name players like this.