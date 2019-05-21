Jurgen Klopp eyes Bundesliga ace involved in 26 goals last season to bolster Liverpool attacking options

Liverpool reportedly hold an interest in Werder Bremen forward Max Kruse, and could battle Bayern Munich for his signature this summer.

The 31-year-old is coming off the back of an impressive campaign in which he scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists in 36 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit.

With the versatility to play in several positions in the final third, it’s easy to see why he would be an appealing option for any club to strengthen their attacking options, and as per Sport1, it’s been claimed Liverpool are interested in him.

Jurgen Klopp of course has a deadly attacking trident in Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino at his disposal already, while the likes of Divock Origi, Daniel Sturridge and Xherdan Shaqiri have stepped up and delivered at times.

However, particularly with the fact that Sturridge’s current contract will expire this summer, that could leave Klopp with a void to fill to ensure that he has enough quality and depth available to continue to compete on multiple fronts.

In turn, Liverpool swooping for an experienced stalwart like Kruse would arguably make a lot of sense for the Merseyside giants, but time will tell if an offer is lodged, and whether or not he can be prised away from Bremen.

To perhaps make it an even more appealing deal, Kruse is set to become a free agent this summer with his current contract set to expire at the end of June. With that in mind, Klopp could see it as a sensible bit of business to keep his transfer budget available to address other areas of his squad if necessary.

Time will tell though if Kruse does opt against signing a renewal with Bremen which would then make an exit inevitable.